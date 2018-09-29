Eco-FestSeptember 29, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Reptiles Among Us From The San Pedro And P.V. PeninsulaAugust 25, 2018 from 11am to 12pm
Time: September 29, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Location: Deane Dana Nature Center
Street: 1805 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps…
Phone: 310-519-6115
Event Type: annual
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for 2nd Annual Eco-Fest to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot