 

2nd Annual Eco-Fest

Event Details

2nd Annual Eco-Fest

Time: September 29, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Location: Deane Dana Nature Center
Street: 1805 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps…
Phone: 310-519-6115
Event Type: annual
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps/portal/dpr/Parks/Deane_Dana_Friendship_Park_and_Nature_Center

