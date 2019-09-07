El Cabaret FlamencoSeptember 7, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: September 7, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 S. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.grandvision.org/
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: flamenco, dance
Organized By: Heather Caine
Join a passionate evening of Flamenco dancing with with high energy and passion of Sarah Parra and Company.
Tickets: $25 to $45
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/el-cabaret-flamenco-with-sarah-parra-and-company-tickets-66946967181
