 

El Cabaret Flamenco

Event Details

El Cabaret Flamenco

Time: September 7, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 S. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.grandvision.org/
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: flamenco, dance
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 51 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Join a passionate evening of Flamenco dancing with with high energy and passion of Sarah Parra and Company.

Tickets: $25 to $45

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/el-cabaret-flamenco-with-sarah-parra-and-company-tickets-66946967181

https://www.sarahparra.com/

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for El Cabaret Flamenco to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
59 minutes ago
Stephanie Aldrete is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
6 hours ago
Welcome Them!

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Football Rolls To Victory Over Whittier Christian
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Football Wins In Return To Daniels Field
Friday
Heather Caine posted events
17 more…
Friday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Conquer The Bridge 11 at Conquer The Bridge

September 2, 2019 from 7am to 9pm
http://www.conquerthebridge.com$55 from Aug. 1st To Sept. 1st$65 Race DayCash or checks.See More
Thursday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
Wednesday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service