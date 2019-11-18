 

El Camino College vs San Diego Mesa

Event Details

Time: October 19, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: Murdock Stadium
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.elcamino.edu/
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: football
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

https://elcaminotickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2062&p=1

Tickets: $8, $5, $3

Not Attending (1)

