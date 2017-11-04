El Twanguero

Fortune Son - A Tribute To John Fogerty & Creedance Clearwater RevivalNovember 4, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: October 13, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, spanish, rocknroll
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 4 hours ago
Back by the popular demand! Once called a "fire-breathing guitar hero" by US press, Grammy and Goya award-winning guitarist Diego Garcia puts a Spanish twist on American rock-n-roll stylings of Chet Atkins, Carl Perkins and Les Paul.
