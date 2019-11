Embridge - Jane Austen Meets Oscar Wilde in World Premiere Play

Embridge

by Kathryn Farren, directed by Margaret Schugt

Jane Austen meets Oscar Wilde in Victorian-era England, when cynical Mabel Martin’s doubts about love become tested when a charming man offers to help save her sister from a disastrous arranged marriage.

Cast: Kathryn Farren, Daniel Gallai, Shirley Hatton*, Ryan Knight, Corrinne Mica, Brian O’Sullivan, Jamie Pierce*, James Rice, Don Schlossman, Annie Vest

*This production is presented under the auspices of the Actors’ Equity Los Angeles Membership Company Rule.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, November 21, 2019 8PM

Friday, November 22, 2019 8PM

Saturday, November 23, 2019 8PM

Sunday, November 24, 2019 2PM (*Talkback performance with Q&A after the show)

Friday, November 29, 2019 8PM

Saturday, November 30, 2019 8PM

Friday, December 6, 2019 8PM

Saturday, December 7, 2019 8PM

Sunday, December 8, 2019 2PM

Friday, December 13, 2019 8PM

Saturday, December 14, 2019 8PM

Sunday, December 15, 2019 2PM

Prices:

$28 regular

$26 seniors

$24 opening night (November 21, 8pm)

$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Box Office: 310.512.6030