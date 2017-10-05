 

Esencia Flamenco

Esencia Flamenco

Time: October 22, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, dance, flamenco
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 3 hours ago

Event Description

Enjoy a passionate afternoon of flamenco music and dance.  Experience flamenco as meant to be, up close and personal. 

