 

San Pedro Jazz Jam

Event Details

San Pedro Jazz Jam

Time: April 29, 2017 at 10pm to April 30, 2017 at 1am
Location: Iron City Tavern
Street: 589 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro 90731
Event Type: music, jam
Organized By: Hugh Hans von Kleist
Latest Activity: 7 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Hi San Pedro,

I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for San Pedro Jazz Jam to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Comment by Hugh Hans von Kleist 7 minutes ago

Hi Everyone,

I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Hugh Hans von Kleist posted a photo
Thumbnail

san pedro jam

Hi Everyone,I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy…
5 minutes ago
0 Comments
Hugh Hans von Kleist commented on Hugh Hans von Kleist's event San Pedro Jazz Jam
"Hi Everyone, I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano);…"
7 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
The #PortofLA TransPORTer is at Leland Elementary School in San Pedro today! https://t.co/4tpOQin7tP
Twitter8 minutes ago · Reply · Retweet
Hugh Hans von Kleist promoted Hugh Hans von Kleist's event San Pedro Jazz Jam
15 minutes ago
Hugh Hans von Kleist posted an event
Thumbnail

San Pedro Jazz Jam at Iron City Tavern

April 29, 2017 at 10pm to April 30, 2017 at 1am
Hi San Pedro,I'm excited to annouce a new location for the San Pedro Jazz Jam, Iron City Tavern beginning this Saturday night April 29th. Instrumentalist, Vocalist come on out and make some music. This weeks house band includes, Sabine (piano); Jimmy Ford (drums); Teresa Sanchez (bass) and me.See More
54 minutes ago
1 Comment

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Baseball Is 2017 Marine League Champions
11 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Baseball Is 2017 Marine League Champions

It's been a whirlwind of a month for San Pedro High baseball.First one of their own on the junior varsity level, Evan Jimenez, was the victim of a brutal beating during the first week of April. It brought their entire community together and miraculously by the grace of God through all the prayers from supporters,…See More
11 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Don’t miss another video about the #PortofLA! Subscribe to our #YouTube channel at https://t.co/XYqKgxxn2m. New content is posted regularly.
Twitter22 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service