 

CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz"

CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz"

Time: April 18, 2018 from 6pm to 9:30pm
Location: The Lighthouse Cafe
Street: 30 Pier Avenue Hermosa Beach
City/Town: Hermosa Beach
Website or Map: http://thelighthousecafe.net
Phone: (310) 376-9833
Event Type: _lazz 'n happy hour!, the-real-deal
Organized By: (only) posted by DojO-
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

" LaLaLandz' " Saxophonist Maestro Charles OwensDon Littleton's photo.

APR18  Charles Owens (pic) on saxes, tenor & soprano
JAZZ HAPPY HOUR
Live Jazz every Wednesday @ The Lighthouse Cafe
CHARLES OWENS QUINTET
 6pm - 9:30pm  All Ages
We are the LATEST Happy Hour on Pier Avenue!

...

For Charles Owens, it's all about (J)azz by Greg Burk, Special to the Los Angeles Times

Comment by DojO- 1 hour ago

FYI:  Upcomin' - Maestro Charles Owens Quartet @ The 'new' World Stage"Spring Jazz Concert Series +" Sat., May 12th 9PM ~

Feat. Henry "Skipper" Franklin - b, The"O" Saunders & Don "Big Band" Littleton brotha - d

