 

CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz"

Event Details

CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz"

Time: April 18, 2018 from 6pm to 9:30pm
Location: The Lighthouse Cafe
Street: 30 Pier Avenue Hermosa Beach
City/Town: Hermosa Beach
Website or Map: http://thelighthousecafe.net
Phone: (310) 376-9833
Event Type: _lazz 'n happy hour!, the-real-deal
Organized By: (only) posted by DojO-
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

" LaLaLandz' " Saxophonist Maestro Charles OwensDon Littleton's photo.

APR18  Charles Owens (pic) on saxes, tenor & soprano
JAZZ HAPPY HOUR
Live Jazz every Wednesday @ The Lighthouse Cafe
CHARLES OWENS QUINTET
 6pm - 9:30pm  All Ages
We are the LATEST Happy Hour on Pier Avenue!

...

For Charles Owens, it's all about (J)azz by Greg Burk, Special to the Los Angeles Times

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz" to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Comment by DojO- 2 hours ago

Listen hear - live at The Lighthouse ~

https://www.facebook.com/curtis.taylor.73744/videos/570870609950588/

Next, quartet configuration, again w/ Maestro Owens, Leadin' & "Big Bang" Littleton BUT this time incl. duh big bottom "Skipper" & The"O" ticklin' duh ivorys acoustically, naturally...

Comment by DojO- on April 21, 2018 at 8:06pm

FYI:  Upcomin' - Maestro Charles Owens Quartet @ The 'new' World Stage

 "Spring Jazz Concert Series +" Sat., May 12th 9PM ~

Feat. Henry "Skipper" Franklin - b, The"O" Saunders & Don "Big Bang" Littleton brotha - d

Attending (1)

Not Yet RSVPed (1)

  • halleowens

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

DojO- commented on DojO-'s event CHARLES OWEN 4tet "LaLaLandz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "HumpNite HapHrz"
"Listen hear - live at The Lighthouse ~ https://www.facebook.com/curtis.taylor.73744/videos/570870609950588/ Next, quartet configuration, again w/ Maestro Owens, Leadin' & "Big Bang" Littleton BUT this time incl. duh big…"
2 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
15 hours ago
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Community Kite Flying Day at Angels Gate Park

May 19, 2018 from 3pm to 7pm
Arts and crafts, traditional kite building demonstrations, free kites for children, and food.For more info, visit laparks.org or call (310) 548-7705.See More
16 hours ago
0 Comments
DojO- posted events
Sunday
DojO- commented on DojO-'s blog post The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~
"                                     TONIGHT"
Sunday
DojO- commented on DojO-'s blog post The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~
""Still seats are available, please come by if you can" -      Yu Ooka"
Sunday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

42nd Street at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

April 28, 2018 at 8pm to May 13, 2018 at 10pm
Come and meet those dancing feet in a glittery and glamorous production of the musical comedy classic that tells the story of a young, small town dancer who becomes a Broadway star.  The Tony Award-winning song and dance extravaganza features spectacular tap numbers and some of the greatest songs ever written, including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,”  “I Only Have Eyes For You” and of course “42nd Street.”  Family FriendlyTickets: $30 - $80See More
Saturday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLA High Softball Wins 11-Inning War On Allison Torstensen Heroics
Saturday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service