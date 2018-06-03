 

CHARLES OWEN Big Band "La-La Landz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "Sun. Jazz Brunch"

CHARLES OWEN Big Band "La-La Landz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "Sun. Jazz Brunch"

Time: May 20, 2018 from 11am to 3:30pm
Location: The Lighthouse Cafe
Street: 30 Pier Avenue Hermosa Beach
City/Town: Hermosa Beach
Website or Map: http://thelighthousecafe.net
Phone: (310) 376-9833
Event Type: _lazz 'n happy hour!, the-real-deal
Organized By: (only) posted by DojO-
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

" LaLaLandz' " Saxophonist Maestro Charles OwensDon Littleton's photo.

May 20th - Charles Owens, Band Leader (pic) on saxes, tenor & soprano
SUNDAY JAZZ BRUNCH
Live Jazz every Sunday @ The Lighthouse Cafe
CHARLES OWENS Big Band
 11am - 3:00pm  All Ages
$10 cover
.
"Like the good OL'dayz w/ Howard Rumsey. Yeah!" -  O-!

.

For Charles Owens, it's all about (J)azz by Greg Burk, Special to the Los Angeles Times

Comment by DojO- 1 hour ago

What's Hot? Weekly Best Bets 4 Live Jazz L.A.

Saturday 5/19 – bassist Ollie Elder at the Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach ("Basie-O Jazz Band" Quintet feat. Randall Willis, guest sax)

Sunday 5/20 – Sunday brunch choices include saxophonist Charles Owens’ Big Band at the Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach ( "OL' Band Leader, Maestro, woodwindist 'n La-La Land Saxman celebrity icon")

Comment by DojO- on May 1, 2018 at 6:06am

Listen hear - live at The Lighthouse ~

https://www.facebook.com/curtis.taylor.73744/videos/570870609950588/

Next, quartet configuration, again w/ Maestro Owens, Leadin' & "Big Bang" Littleton BUT this time incl. duh big bottom "Skipper" & The"O" ticklin' duh ivorys acoustically, naturally...

Comment by DojO- on April 21, 2018 at 8:06pm

FYI:  Upcomin' - Maestro Charles Owens Quartet @ The 'new' World Stage

 "Spring Jazz Concert Series +" Sat., May 12th 9PM ~

Feat. Henry "Skipper" Franklin - b, The"O" Saunders & Don "Big Bang" Littleton brotha - d

