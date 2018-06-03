CHARLES OWEN Big Band "La-La Landz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "Sun. Jazz Brunch"

Time: May 20, 2018 from 11am to 3:30pm
Location: The Lighthouse Cafe
Street: 30 Pier Avenue Hermosa Beach
City/Town: Hermosa Beach
Website or Map: http://thelighthousecafe.net
Phone: (310) 376-9833
" LaLaLandz' " Saxophonist Maestro Charles Owens
.
For Charles Owens, it's all about (J)azz by Greg Burk, Special to the Los Angeles Times
What's Hot? Weekly Best Bets 4 Live Jazz L.A.
Saturday 5/19 – bassist Ollie Elder at the Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach ("Basie-O Jazz Band" Quintet feat. Randall Willis, guest sax)
Sunday 5/20 – Sunday brunch choices include saxophonist Charles Owens’ Big Band at the Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach ( "OL' Band Leader, Maestro, woodwindist 'n La-La Land Saxman celebrity icon")
Listen hear - live at The Lighthouse ~
https://www.facebook.com/curtis.taylor.73744/videos/570870609950588/
Next, quartet configuration, again w/ Maestro Owens, Leadin' & "Big Bang" Littleton BUT this time incl. duh big bottom "Skipper" & The"O" ticklin' duh ivorys acoustically, naturally...
FYI: Upcomin' - Maestro Charles Owens Quartet @ The 'new' World Stage
"Spring Jazz Concert Series +" Sat., May 12th 9PM ~
Feat. Henry "Skipper" Franklin - b, The"O" Saunders & Don "Big Bang" Littleton brotha - d
