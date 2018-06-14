EverPresent: Daily Intentions Book Reading by Author Danny Donayre

 

Time: April 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Phone: 3109977018
Organized By: GGIW Yoga
Join us for a Sunday afternoon reading from Everpresent: Daily Intentions for a Life of Now by author, Danny Donayre; an inspiring talk about how intention can bring a renewed sense of peace and focus, while helping us transcend stress and circumstance to think, and act, from a more mindful and heart centererd perspective.
EverPresent: Daily Intentions for a Life of Now is a book of daily inspirational quotes and poems to uplift and invite personal reflection. It is a catalyst to consciously pause and purposely set our desired intentions as we go about the daily tasks of our everyday lives. This usable calendar book will not only act as a lovely reminder to feel connected and supported every day, it will also act as a personal encouragement and guide to your own intentional state of thinking, feeling and being in the world.

About the author: Danny Donayre is a certified life coach, transformational hypnotherapist, author and producer of inspirational media. His first book, 7 Years in 7 Days: A Life of Now is a weekly guided journal of original affirmations for inspired self-realization and self-actualization. Danny has co-produced FM talk radio, documentary films, hosted international webcasts, created and faciliated live events, and spoken on personal development and mindfulness across the United States.

He is the founder of Garden Rule Publishing, a comprehensive platform of enpowering media, coaching and consulting.

Light refreshments served.

This is a *FREE* Event.

PLEASE register in advance to help us plan refreshments!!

