Everyday Outlaw

Time: September 30, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.833.4813
Event Type: music, country
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 4 hours ago
Down from the High Sierra, this Tahoe-based country band kick up the best of Waylon Jennings, Merle Hagging and Gerorge Jones with a traditional honky-tonk line up of acoustic guitar, telecaster, pedal steel, bass and drums.
