 

Everyday Outlaw

Everyday Outlaw

Time: September 30, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 7 minutes ago

Down from the high Sierras, this Tahoe-based country band kicks up the country classics with the best of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard & George Jones and more.

