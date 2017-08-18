Everyday Outlaw

City Of TreesAugust 18, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: September 30, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.833.4813
Event Type: music, country
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 18 hours ago
Down from the High Sierra, this Tahoe-based country band kick up the best of Waylon Jennings, Merle Hagging and Gerorge Jones with a traditional honky-tonk line up of acoustic guitar, telecaster, pedal steel, bass and drums.
