 

Fab Friday

Event Details

Fab Friday

Time: August 18, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Community Art Machine
Street: 446 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.communityartmachin…
Phone: 310-831-2928
Event Type: art
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Join the San Pedro Art Association for an evening get-together, featuring the works of several local artists.

Might attend (1)

