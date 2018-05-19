 

Falconry 102 (Birds Of Prey)

Falconry 102 (Birds Of Prey)

Time: April 28, 2018 from 10am to 11:30am
Location: Deane Dana Friendship Park Nature Center
Street: 1805 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps…
Phone: 310-519-6115
Event Type: birds
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 53 minutes ago

Back by popular demand, Master Falconer Frank Hoffman will continue to share a more in depth perspective on the do's and don't of owning and managing a raptor species.

We invite everyone to join us as we continue conservation and preservation efforts of these magnificent a specifies.

If feasible, a live demonstration will be conducted at each workshop.

