Falconry 102 (Birds Of Prey)

Time: April 28, 2018 from 10am to 11:30am
Location: Deane Dana Friendship Park Nature Center
Street: 1805 W 9th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://parks.lacounty.gov/wps…
Phone: 310-519-6115
Event Type: birds
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 53 minutes ago
Back by popular demand, Master Falconer Frank Hoffman will continue to share a more in depth perspective on the do's and don't of owning and managing a raptor species.
We invite everyone to join us as we continue conservation and preservation efforts of these magnificent a specifies.
If feasible, a live demonstration will be conducted at each workshop.
