 

Fall Halloween Carnival

Event Details

Fall Halloween Carnival

Time: October 27, 2018 from 4pm to 9pm
Location: Holy Trinity School
Street: 1292 W. Santa Cruz St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://school.holytrinitysp.o…
Event Type: halloween, family, booths
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Get your spooky on!  Holy Trinity School invites you to join them at their Fall Halloween Carnival.  Take a walk through the scary haunted house, try your luck at festive game booths, and enjoy yummy eats, sweets, and treats of all sorts.  Fun for the whole family!  

For more info contact Kelli Real at Kellireal77@gmail.com.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Fall Halloween Carnival to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

The Caverns - The Tribute Of THE BEATLES at Godmothers Saloon

November 12, 2018 from 9pm to 11pm
https://www.facebook.com/Godmothers-saloon-135103119998573/See More
6 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
11 more…
36 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
LA Welcomes its Largest Ever Cruise Ship via @Mar_Ex https://t.co/3goZjxWmMy
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine commented on Heather Caine's event 1st Thursday Art Walk - Youtube Video - Menduina Schneider Art Gallery
"http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUH_7a80_uRFpf8FuCOYRDQ"
13 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @CSULBEngineers: #CSULB National Society of Black Engineers chapter members joined other chapters in touring the Port of Los Angeles rec…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
.@CaltransDist7 and #PortofLA have released a Draft Initial Study/Environmental Assessment for the SR-47/Vincent Th… https://t.co/GSDNTM5kL7
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#LAFD Fireboat #2 Warner L. Lawrence. October 2018 #PortofLA calendar photo by Michael Justice. https://t.co/yWrKEWnVMt
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine posted an event

Rainbow Services Open House at Rainbow Services

September 30, 2018 from 5pm to 8pm
Meet Staff.Learn About Rainbow's Work.Enjoy Art and Activities.http://rainbowservicesdv.org/See More
yesterday
0 Comments

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service