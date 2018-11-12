Time: October 27, 2018 from 4pm to 9pm
Location: Holy Trinity School
Street: 1292 W. Santa Cruz St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://school.holytrinitysp.o…
Event Type: halloween, family, booths
Organized By: Heather Caine
Get your spooky on! Holy Trinity School invites you to join them at their Fall Halloween Carnival. Take a walk through the scary haunted house, try your luck at festive game booths, and enjoy yummy eats, sweets, and treats of all sorts. Fun for the whole family!
For more info contact Kelli Real at Kellireal77@gmail.com.
