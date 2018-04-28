Family Day on the S.S. Lane Victory

Time: April 28, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Location: S.S. Lane VIctory
Street: 3600 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://thelanevictory.org
Phone: 8189944661
Event Type: family, event
Organized By: Luke Rosencrans
Latest Activity: 54 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
On Saturday, April 28th the S.S. Lane Victory will host a special Family Day. Families (up to 4 members) will receive full admission for just $10. We'll also have tours of the ship and children's activities including face painting and balloon artists.
