“Fathers, Daddies, and Papas” by Women’s Voices

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., the Institute of Musical Arts welcomes back the eleventh installment of our WOMEN’S VOICES Storytelling Concert Series, with their performance, “Fathers, Daddies, & Papas”.



It appears that TV commercials are just now discovering that fathers are parents too, but we have always known it. Four friends who have gathered to celebrate a birthday, share memories of their fathers, after the "birthday girl" shows off a piece of jewelry given to her by her father as a birthday gift years earlier.

Plan to experience the rich heritage of the spoken word tradition with this ensemble group of storytellers who will present performances of original, personal stories they developed in their "Tell Me a Story" workshop. Come and "eavesdrop" on this colorful group of women, and be transported as Johna Madigan, Beverly Morgan, Ann Buxie and Carrie Tyler present stories that celebrate their lives and memories. We'd love to have you share in the festivities and enjoy an afternoon of great entertainment with us.

You can buy tickets online: https://fathersdaddiespapas.eventbrite.com, or by visiting our website: http://www.imalosangeles.com. You may also pay by cash, check or credit card, at the IMA office, while supplies last. As is our custom at the Institute of Musical Arts, a catered reception will follow the performance.

Ours is a small, intimate theater and seating is limited, so please purchase your tickets in advance, or call the theater TWO HOURS before the performance to confirm ticket availability. Tickets for the performance are $20.00. For additional information call: (323) 300-6578.