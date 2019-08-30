Festival Of Sail

Festival Of SailAugust 30, 2019 at 6pm to September 2, 2019 at 7pm
Time: August 30, 2019 at 11am to September 2, 2019 at 7:30pm
Location: Tall Ships
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.lamitopsail.org/
Phone: 310-833-6055
Event Type: tallships, sail
Organized By: Heather Caine
