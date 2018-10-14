 

Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro

Filipe Pinto-Ribeiro

Time: October 14, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church
Street: 26438 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://rhumc.org/
Phone: 310-336-5574
Event Type: music, piano, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Event Description

http://www.filipepinto-ribeiro.com/

http://rhumc.org/second-sundays-at-two-8/

FREE

Heather Caine posted events
2 hours ago
