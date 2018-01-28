 

Firebird Balalaika Ensemble

Event Details

Firebird Balalaika Ensemble

Time: January 28, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.friendssspl.org
Phone: 310-832-6288
Event Type: music, russian, ukrainian
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.facebook.com/events/666337763573251/

www.lynnmcconnell.com/pages/Firebird.html

http://balalaikala.com/Firebird.aspx

Tickets: $20

Friends of San Pedro Library

931 S Gaffey St

San Pedro, CA 90731

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Firebird Balalaika Ensemble to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Might attend (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Firebird Balalaika Ensemble at Grand Annex

January 28, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/666337763573251/www.lynnmcconnell.com/pages/Firebird.htmlhttp://balalaikala.com/Firebird.aspxTickets: $20Friends of San Pedro Library931 S Gaffey StSan Pedro, CA 90731See More
6 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Firebird Balalaika Ensemble And Dancers
6 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
6 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event True Tales From The South Bay
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Mick Adams And THE STONES at Alvas Showroom

January 6, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gf9pWu49JMcTickets: $25Named one of the top ten tribute bands in the world by Backstage Magazine, Mick Adams and The Stones are an authentic recreation of The Rolling Stones, live in concert and are endorsed by former Atlantic Records President, Jerry Greenberg, Ryan Seacrest and Mark Cuban. According to Jerry, “It doesn’t get any closer than this!” Mick Adams and the Stones have been featured twice on…See More
Monday
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event PVPLC Film Fest
Monday
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Monday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service