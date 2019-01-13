 

First Friday - Brahms 'Viola Songs'

Time: February 1, 2019 from 12:15pm to 1pm
Location: First Lutheran Church
Street: 2900 W. Carson St.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.palosverdes.com/Cl…
Phone: 310-316-5574
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

http://www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm

