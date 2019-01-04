 

First Friday - Cantilena Trio

Event Details

Time: January 4, 2019 from 12:15pm to 2pm
Location: First Lutheran Church
Street: 2900 W. Carson St.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.palosverdes.com/Cl…
Phone: 310-316-5574
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

http://www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm

Not Attending (1)

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
In 2007, as part of the Port’s centennial celebration, Dave Arian recorded this interview. It’s a wonderful glimpse… https://t.co/lrb599cSLo
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Prior to this morning’s 8 a.m. shift start, ILWU workers honored Dave Arian with a crane salute throughout the port… https://t.co/hxY1BDxPn6
Twitter12 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
We’re deeply saddened about the passing of Dave Arian, our beloved Harbor Commissioner, labor and community leader,… https://t.co/DgIDriYcox
Twitter13 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Three Musketeers at Palos Verdes Performance Arts

January 25, 2019 at 7:30pm to February 3, 2019 at 9pm
http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=231Tickets: $70, $65, $30 and $7 feeSee More
yesterday
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Happy New Year from the Port of Los Angeles! https://t.co/vNgLkmvqSX
TwitterTuesday · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

New Year Eve Dance at Bartlett Center

December 31, 2018 from 8pm to 11:45pm
http://www.thebeaconhouse.org/event/nye-dance/$8 adults, free for kids.See More
Tuesday
0 Comments

