Time: October 5, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
Street: 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.1stthursday.com
Event Type: food, art, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 24 minutes ago

First Thursday Art Walk in Downtown San Pedro, 6 -10p.  Live music, food trucks, art gallery displays, and food and drank specials from local bars and restaurants.  Experience the most anticipated monthly event in San Pedro

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event First Thursday Art Walk
24 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted an event
First Thursday Art Walk at Downtown San Pedro

September 24, 2017 from 6pm to 7pm
First Thursday Art Walk in Downtown San Pedro, 6 -10p.  Live music, food trucks, art gallery displays, and food and drank specials from local bars and restaurants.  Experience the most anticipated monthly event in San PedroSee More
25 minutes ago
2017 Community Needs Assessment Survey

As part of its community outreach and needs assessment, the Housing and Community Investment Department (HCIDLA) is conducting an online survey to measure the needs of various communities in Los Angeles and allow the City to determine what projects would have the greatest positive impact in upcoming years. In order to obtain the most accurate […] See More
1 hour ago
#PortofLA CFO Marla Bleavins honored at the 14th Annual Empowerment Conference & Dulcinea Awards #ELLAS https://t.co/MRanfo47HU
Check out this detailed closeup of a pelican by @drewdoggydizzle via #Instagram. Are you following @portofla on Ins… https://t.co/HVgSI5RzfR
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Rolling Stones And Rod Stewart
Friday
Heather Caine posted events
Friday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Backstage With THE BEATLES
Friday

