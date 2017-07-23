 

First Thursday Artwalk

First Thursday Artwalk

Time: July 6, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
Street: 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.1stthursday.com
Event Type: food, art, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 16 hours ago

Event Description

First Thursday Artwalk in Downtown San Pedro, 6 -10p.  Live music, food trucks, art gallery displays, and food and drank specials from local bars and restaurants.  Experience the most anticipated monthly event in San Pedro.

Attending (1)

