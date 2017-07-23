Time: July 6, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
Street: 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.1stthursday.com
Event Type: food, art, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
First Thursday Artwalk in Downtown San Pedro, 6 -10p. Live music, food trucks, art gallery displays, and food and drank specials from local bars and restaurants. Experience the most anticipated monthly event in San Pedro.
