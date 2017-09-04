 

First Thursday Artwalk

Event Details

First Thursday Artwalk

Time: September 7, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
Street: 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.1stthursday.com
Event Type: food, art, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 23 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

First Thursday Art Walk in Downtown San Pedro, 6 -10p.  Live music, food trucks, art gallery displays, and food and drank specials from local bars and restaurants.  Experience the most anticipated monthly event in San Pedro

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for First Thursday Artwalk to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Palos Verdes Symphonic Bank Concert
14 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Palos Verdes Symphonic Bank Concert
14 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
14 hours ago
Louise Reichlin posted events
20 hours ago
Jennifer Becker's blog post was featured

Ahoy! The SoCal Boat Show Returns to Cabrillo Way Marina, San Pedro - September 28 to October 1

The 2nd Annual Southern California Boat ShowDocks at San Pedro’s Cabrillo Way Marina in Los Angeles HarborSeptember 28th - October 1st, 2017 *The newest boats, the finest brokerage vessels, interactive seminars and demonstrations* Whether you’re a buyer, a seller, or a boating enthusiast, the SoCal Boat Show offers the best of boating for Southern California SAN PEDRO -  (August 27, 2017) – The Southern California Boat Show made waves after its inaugural event last fall, and is returning to…See More
21 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile IconJulie Gibbs Rizzo and Olivia Fuller joined San Pedro News Pilot
21 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event First Thursday Artwalk
23 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Third Saturday Art Walk
23 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service