First Thursday Artwalk

Time: September 7, 2017 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
Street: 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.1stthursday.com
Event Type: food, art, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
First Thursday Art Walk in Downtown San Pedro, 6 -10p.  Live music, food trucks, art gallery displays, and food and drank specials from local bars and restaurants.  Experience the most anticipated monthly event in San Pedro

