First Thursday Open Mic Night

Time: June 7, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Are you a musician? A singer/songwriter? A poet?
 
South Bay's Open Mic at the Grand Annex is dedicated to showcasing, connecting and providing a creative outlet for musicians and spoken word artists. 
Every first Thursday of the month, in conjunction with the San Pedro Arts District's First Thursday ArtWalk, the Grand Annex in San Pedro opens its stage to musicians, singer/songwriters and poets of the South Bay and beyond. With its supportive, community vibe and excellent sound, it's the perfect stage to work out that new song and connect with new fans. The Grand Annex has hosted Grammy winners and nominees and regionally acclaimed musicians across all genres. 
 
Sign-up begin at 6:30pm
$5 Entrance includes voucher for one beer, wine or soft drink and snack
All Ages Event / 21+ for the bar 

