First Thursday Open Mic Night

Are you a musician? A singer/songwriter? A poet?

South Bay's Open Mic at the Grand Annex is dedicated to showcasing, connecting and providing a creative outlet for musicians and spoken word artists.

Every first Thursday of the month, in conjunction with the San Pedro Arts District's First Thursday ArtWalk, the Grand Annex in San Pedro opens its stage to musicians, singer/songwriters and poets of the South Bay and beyond. With its supportive, community vibe and excellent sound, it's the perfect stage to work out that new song and connect with new fans. The Grand Annex has hosted Grammy winners and nominees and regionally acclaimed musicians across all genres.

Sign-up begin at 6:30pm

$5 Entrance includes voucher for one beer, wine or soft drink and snack

All Ages Event / 21+ for the bar