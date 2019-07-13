*ENJOY AN ALL NEW FORMAT*
Fort MacArthur Museum Open House
Fort MacArthur Museum, Battery Osgood-Farley Historic Site
3601 S. Gaffey St, San Pedro, CA - Inside Angels Gate Park
Saturday, July 13th
Open to the Public: 10am-5pm FREE ADMISSION and PARKING
BRAND NEW, SMALLER FORMAT THIS YEAR: Formerly Old Fort MacArthur Days is now a one-day event, no overnight camping. Not using Joan Milke Flores Park or Korean Friendship Bell area. Will include approx. 10-12 displays of 20th century US related military groups only from 1917-1975. Enjoy military displays, re-enactors, a fabulously curated museum, expertly guided tours, plus a good variety of militaria collectibles vendors - a great way to spend a day! No firearms allowed (exceptions will be made for official re-enactors and displays, with museum permission) Visit one of So. Cal’s hidden treasures, the Fort MacArthur Museum. The rooms, galleries and corridors of the Museum contain a variety of exhibits and displays which include: the history of LA harbor defenses, home-front activities in the area during the World Wars, Civil Defense, American Pacific Theater military campaigns, early American Air Defenses and the important role of LA as a military port for both the Army & the Navy. For maps, directions & museum info: www.FTMAC.org
Interested in a militaria vendor sales table or would like to inquire as a participating display/group?
Contact: info@vintageproductions.com or director@ftmac.org or (310) 548-2631
*ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE FORT MACARTHUR MUSEUM ASSOC. A 501(c)(3) NON-PROFIT CORPORATION*
Fort MacArthur Museum Open House on July 13th will host a WWI Signal Corps display with "dough boys" and two museum vehicles from WWI. Guests will also see a WWII nurses display, ambulance, and aid station. There will also be a female Marine and civilian home front display. The museum anti-aircraft collection will be displayed and demonstrated by museum staff. Robert Tidwell has committed to doing his Douglas MacArthur impersonation. Tim Kano and his group will be giving guided tours of Battery 241 under the Korean bell. There will also be a Cold War camp reenactment, along with a group of Vietnam era reenactors. The air raid siren will be demonstrated and the museum staff will also demonstrate Battery Osgood-Farley generators, radios and other rare equipment.
RSVP for Fort MacArthur Museum Open House to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot