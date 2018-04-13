Time: April 28, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 10 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
An evening with jazz composer/pianist/guitarist Frank Unzueta and his trio with special guest saxophonist Doug Webb. Frank will be playing his original jazz compositions including The Me You Created, Love Me When Winter Comes, Madrid, from his release Thoughts Revealed. He will be premiering new pieces which will be part of a new album project! And of course there will be some jazz standards included and Latin/Brazilian songs from Frank’s acoustic guitar.
