Frank UnzuetaDecember 1, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Community PartySeptember 22, 2018 from 11am to 3pm
Kitten/Cat AdoptionsSeptember 23, 2018 from 11am to 3pm
Time: December 1, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alva's Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Frank Unzueta to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot