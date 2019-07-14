 

Fred Astaire Dance Studio "A Night At The Oscars"

Event Details

Fred Astaire Dance Studio "A Night At The Oscars"

Time: August 24, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Campus Theatre
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 18 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://elcaminotickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1995&p=1

Tickets: $40

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Fred Astaire Dance Studio "A Night At The Oscars" to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
9 more…
4 minutes ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Harbor Groove Band at Alpine Village Center

August 10, 2019 from 8pm to 11:45pm
http://alpinevillagecenter.com/event/the-harbor-groove-band/2019-08-10/$5See More
24 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Meditation Walks at Outer Harbor/Marina

July 10, 2019 from 6:15pm to 7pm
http://yoursoulswisdom.com/events/See More
53 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
Inbound Logistics has selected #PortofLA as a Green Supply Chain Partner! The “Lean and Green" edition of… https://t.co/YtSasjTaUa
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine posted events
15 more…
Thursday
Profile Icon via Twitter
Have a safe and happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸 #AmericasPort https://t.co/0o3oIA6RWK
TwitterThursday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The California least tern travels from Mexico to Southern California each year, from April through August, to nest… https://t.co/F9XSJzgtx5
TwitterWednesday · Reply · Retweet

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service