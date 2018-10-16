FREE Admission DayOctober 16, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Harvest FestivalOctober 13, 2018 from 12pm to 3pm
LOBO 5KOctober 13, 2018 from 8:30pm to 10pm
Time: October 16, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Location: South Coast Botanic Garden
Street: 26300 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: https://southcoastbotanicgard…
Phone: 310-544-1948
Event Type: admission, free
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for FREE Admission Day to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot