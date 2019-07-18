Free Living Trust Information Seminar

RSVP to save your seat @ 424-279-3719

In this seminar you will learn:

What is a Family Trust AKA Living Trust or Revocable Trusts.

What other kinds of trusts are there?

How does this compare to having a Will?

What is the process?

What are the costs?

Who needs one?

Where is the best place for you to get your done?

How to do this by yourself.

Ask the questions you want from a live person.

Demystify the myths from the truths!

Keep your home in your family

Avoid probate and all the costs and hassles

Protect your property from creditors

Avoid having to repay Medi-Cal

Reduce/eliminate estate taxes

Set Guardians for minor children- Don't leave it to courts!

Understand the benefits of trust funds for grandchildren.

Make your healthcare decisions legally binding

Keep your affairs private

You owe it to yourself to find out more! We start on time, come have a drink and some awesome pie and get ready to learn so much!

If you own a home or have children you need to hear this!

If you have elderly parents you needs to hear this!

If you know someone with early Dementia, Alzheimer's, or other terminal illness you need to hear this!



NOT AN INFOMERCIAL ON US- JUST USEFUL INFORMATION YOU NEED!

