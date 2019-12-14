Free meditation and book signing by local author

Time: December 14, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm
Location: Zen Den
Street: 360 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro, CA
Website or Map: https://zendensanpedro.com
Event Type: meditation, book, signing
Organized By: Lisa Erickson
Latest Activity: 55 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Local author Lisa Erickson will present a guided meditation from her new book Chakra Empowerment for Women, along with a talk and book signing. Come shop for this book and other wonderful gift items at the same time!
