 

Free Preview BEFORE the SAN PEDRO ♥ Festival of the Arts

Event Details

Free Preview BEFORE the SAN PEDRO ♥ Festival of the Arts

Time: September 15, 2018 from 7pm to 8pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://triartsp.com
Phone: 213-385-1171
Event Type: festival
Organized By: Louise Reichlin
Latest Activity: 31 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Companies or schools 9/15:

San Pedro Ballet, White Crane Dance Theatre, Louise Reichlin & Dancers, Authentic: Groove, Degas Dance Studio, Jrick & the Hot Flashers, Megill & Company

 

This is ONLY place to see additional media projections, as Alvas Showroom is beautifully equipped to add lights and media that won't be seen in the outside festival. Media will be seen from Nicole Mathis-Berman, Director of White Crane Dance Theatre, and Louise Reichlin & Dancers. From the home town of San Pedro comes Authentic: Groove directed by Jamie Carr, San Pedro City Ballet directed by Cynthia and Patrick Bradley, and Jrick & the Hot Flashers directed by John Rick Edwards. Rounding out the program which includes all genres by all ages is Megill & Company directed by Beth Megill, and the Degas Dance Studio directed by Anacia Weiskittel.

 

Major funding is from the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles. Funds also come from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and for the 6th time we received a Music in Public Places grant from the Los Angeles County Arts Commission. The 2018-19 Port of Los Angeles Community Investment Grant is also funding the festival. In-kind donations are again promised from Joe Buscaino Los Angeles City District's office of Jacob Haik, local district director. Many businesses contributed items including Alvas for the dance flooring, Peoples Place, and Peter Benjamins for Sound.

 

Louise Reichlin, Festival Producer & Dance Director     213-385-1171     triartSP@hotmail.com

in conjunction with:

Jan Kain, People's Place, Producer     310-547-2348             jan@peoplesyogahealthdance.com

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Free Preview BEFORE the SAN PEDRO ♥ Festival of the Arts to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Louise Reichlin posted events
31 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
ICYMI: In partnership with @LAFD, #ILWU, @LAPortPolice and port terminal operators, #PortofLA has implemented a Wat… https://t.co/9g9SbJJEAX
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
In 2017, #PortofLA and @GETRANSPORT launched #PortOptimizer, a first-of-its-kind information portal designed to dig… https://t.co/NgulbFWuMz
Twitter19 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Looking for at-a-glance information on the #PortofLA? Our Facts and Figures card provides the latest statistics ava… https://t.co/fNoyMpSg0H
Twitter21 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Today #PortofLA and @APLShipping welcomed the first arrival of APL’s new premium cargo delivery service, Eagle Expr… https://t.co/5mKf2nqKCU
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA Executive Director Gene Seroka has been named one of L.A.'s most-influential people by @LABJnews!… https://t.co/DiIBjwGpM7
TwitterWednesday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA processed 833,568 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) last month, the busiest July in the Port’s 111-year… https://t.co/v7mf00JItO
TwitterWednesday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The International Seafarers Center will host its annual Maritime Industry Salute Dinner on Sept. 27, honoring San P… https://t.co/QuMAcYJMDR
TwitterTuesday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service