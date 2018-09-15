Free Preview BEFORE the SAN PEDRO ♥ Festival of the Arts

Companies or schools 9/15:

San Pedro Ballet, White Crane Dance Theatre, Louise Reichlin & Dancers, Authentic: Groove, Degas Dance Studio, Jrick & the Hot Flashers, Megill & Company

This is ONLY place to see additional media projections, as Alvas Showroom is beautifully equipped to add lights and media that won't be seen in the outside festival. Media will be seen from Nicole Mathis-Berman, Director of White Crane Dance Theatre, and Louise Reichlin & Dancers. From the home town of San Pedro comes Authentic: Groove directed by Jamie Carr, San Pedro City Ballet directed by Cynthia and Patrick Bradley, and Jrick & the Hot Flashers directed by John Rick Edwards. Rounding out the program which includes all genres by all ages is Megill & Company directed by Beth Megill, and the Degas Dance Studio directed by Anacia Weiskittel.

Major funding is from the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles. Funds also come from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and for the 6th time we received a Music in Public Places grant from the Los Angeles County Arts Commission. The 2018-19 Port of Los Angeles Community Investment Grant is also funding the festival. In-kind donations are again promised from Joe Buscaino Los Angeles City District's office of Jacob Haik, local district director. Many businesses contributed items including Alvas for the dance flooring, Peoples Place, and Peter Benjamins for Sound.

Louise Reichlin, Festival Producer & Dance Director 213-385-1171 triartSP@hotmail.com

in conjunction with:

Jan Kain, People's Place, Producer 310-547-2348 jan@peoplesyogahealthdance.com