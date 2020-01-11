FREE Sampling Saturday YOGA

GGIW Yoga invites you to an afternoon of FREE yoga. Jump into a class or two, three, four. Details below. Bring your friends. Get that New Year's Resolution on track!

12:30-1:15pm Beginner Yoga with Andrea

1:30-2:15pm Guided Meditation with Karen

2:30-3:15pm Breath & Body with Kelly

3:30pm-4:15pm Restorative Yoga with Becky

*Note: These are Demo Classes. A shorter duration than you’d find in our regular classes. This gives you a chance to connect with the teacher and the class style.

Arrive: Early to Secure FREE Parking in our Lot or Street Parking

Wear: Easy To Move In Clothing

Bring: An Open Mind! We Provide The Supplies

Share: This Fun Afternoon With A Few Friends

Prizes: Raffle Prize Entry To All That Join Us!





Oracle Card Readings with Morgen. 10-15 minutes. Suggested Donation $1.00 per minute.