FREE Sampling Saturday YOGA

Time: January 11, 2020 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.ggiwyoga.com
Phone: 3109977018
Event Type: free, yoga
Organized By: Karen Cristy
GGIW Yoga invites you to an afternoon of FREE yoga. Jump into a class or two, three, four. Details below. Bring your friends. Get that New Year's Resolution on track!

12:30-1:15pm Beginner Yoga with Andrea

1:30-2:15pm Guided Meditation with Karen 

2:30-3:15pm Breath & Body with Kelly

3:30pm-4:15pm Restorative Yoga with Becky

*Note: These are Demo Classes. A shorter duration than you’d find in our regular classes. This gives you a chance to connect with the teacher and the class style.

Arrive: Early to Secure FREE Parking in our Lot or Street Parking
Wear: Easy To Move In Clothing
Bring: An Open Mind! We Provide The Supplies
Share: This Fun Afternoon With A Few Friends
Prizes: Raffle Prize Entry To All That Join Us!



Oracle Card Readings with Morgen. 10-15 minutes. Suggested Donation $1.00 per minute.

