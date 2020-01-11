FREE Sampling Saturday YOGA

Time: January 11, 2020 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Location: GGIW Yoga
Street: 24610 Narbonne Ave
City/Town: Lomita
Website or Map: http://www.ggiwyoga.com
Phone: 3109977018
Event Type: free, yoga
Organized By: Karen Cristy
Latest Activity: 22 minutes ago
GGIW Yoga invites you to an afternoon of FREE yoga. Jump into a class or two, three, four. Details below. Bring your friends. Get that New Year's Resolution on track!
12:30-1:15pm Beginner Yoga with Andrea
1:30-2:15pm Guided Meditation with Karen
2:30-3:15pm Breath & Body with Kelly
3:30pm-4:15pm Restorative Yoga with Becky
*Note: These are Demo Classes. A shorter duration than you’d find in our regular classes. This gives you a chance to connect with the teacher and the class style.
Arrive: Early to Secure FREE Parking in our Lot or Street Parking
Wear: Easy To Move In Clothing
Bring: An Open Mind! We Provide The Supplies
Share: This Fun Afternoon With A Few Friends
Prizes: Raffle Prize Entry To All That Join Us!
Oracle Card Readings with Morgen. 10-15 minutes. Suggested Donation $1.00 per minute.
