Free Seafood Expo / Sea Fair

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is combining two of their favorite community events to celebrate the bounty of the sea. Learn more about sustainability with fun-in-the-sun games and hometown spirit! It's a day filled with music, games, contests, exhibits, demonstrations, arts and crafts, and fun!

Find out how seafood gets to your plate, and how simple choices can ensure a healthy ocean for the future. Taste sustainable seafood samples while they last!

Featuring sustainable seafood samples by:

Chicken of the Sea

Gladstone's Long Beach

San Pedro Brewing Company



This event is FREE!