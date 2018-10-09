 

Free Seafood Expo / Sea Fair

Event Details

Free Seafood Expo / Sea Fair

Time: October 7, 2018 from 10am to 3pm
Location: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
Street: 3720 Stephen M. White Dr.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.cabrillomarineaqu…
Phone: 310-548-7562
Event Type: community, festival
Organized By: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
Event Description

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is combining two of their favorite community events to celebrate the bounty of the sea. Learn more about sustainability with fun-in-the-sun games and hometown spirit! It's a day filled with music, games, contests, exhibits, demonstrations, arts and crafts, and fun!

Find out how seafood gets to your plate, and how simple choices can ensure a healthy ocean for the future. Taste sustainable seafood samples while they last!

Featuring sustainable seafood samples by:

Chicken of the Sea
Gladstone's Long Beach
San Pedro Brewing Company

This event is FREE!

