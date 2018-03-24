 

Friends Of Beth Benefit - Help Beth Fight BREAST CANCER

Event Details

Friends Of Beth Benefit - Help Beth Fight BREAST CANCER

Time: March 24, 2018 from 5pm to 11:45pm
Location: Harold's Place
Street: 1908 S Pacific Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-832-5503
Event Type: benefit, music, cancer
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 3 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.gofundme.com/

www.laweekly.com/event/friends-of-beth-zafranovic-benefit-9176984

Please, please, please help Beth with breast cancer!!!

Paypal donation: zafranovicbeth@yahoo.com

Check or money order donations.

Beth Zafranovic

PO Box 1794

San Pedro, CA 90733

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Friends Of Beth Benefit - Help Beth Fight BREAST CANCER to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
30 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
If you live, work, or play in #LAHarbor, you won't want to miss our @LAWaterfront community town hall on Tuesday, M… https://t.co/ijwrUu5E8d
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Last year, more than 200,000 containers carrying athletic shoes were imported through the #PortofLA so all of the r… https://t.co/UofamozWyr
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Did you know the #PortofLA is a landlord port with 300+ leaseholders? Most container terminal #leases are for 30+ years.
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA collects and transmits #airquality data in real-time for #LAHarbor. View the results at https://t.co/UyEJZiKPVs
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Reminder: Tonight's Los Angeles Harbor Commission meeting is at Banning's Landing Community Center in Wilmington. O… https://t.co/fCOIPNkmAC
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA Municipal Warehouse No. 1 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000 for its role in… https://t.co/m7nfItVKsx
TwitterThursday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service