Friends Of Beth Benefit - Help Beth Fight BREAST CANCERMarch 24, 2018 from 5pm to 11:45pm
Music Legends Live In ConcertMarch 31, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
Sam Ross Trio Birthday ShowMay 27, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: March 24, 2018 from 5pm to 11:45pm
Location: Harold's Place
Street: 1908 S Pacific Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-832-5503
Event Type: benefit, music, cancer
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 3 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
www.laweekly.com/event/friends-of-beth-zafranovic-benefit-9176984
Please, please, please help Beth with breast cancer!!!
Paypal donation: zafranovicbeth@yahoo.com
Check or money order donations.
Beth Zafranovic
PO Box 1794
San Pedro, CA 90733
Comment
RSVP for Friends Of Beth Benefit - Help Beth Fight BREAST CANCER to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot