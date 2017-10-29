 

Friends Of The San Pedro Library Annual Dinner

Friends Of The San Pedro Library Annual Dinner

Time: October 27, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Location: Ports O'Call
Street: 1200 Nagoya Wy
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.friendssspl.org
Event Type: dinner, library
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 3 hours ago

Event Description

Join the Friends of the San Pedro Library for their annual event, features guest speaker and Editor-In-Chief of San Pedro Today.  Joshua Stecker.  Reservations are available at San Pedro Regional Branch Library, and online www.friendssspl.org.

