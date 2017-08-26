Gabble Ratchet – A Tribute to Genesis

Jazz Giants Featuring Windy BarnesAugust 26, 2017 from 7pm to 11pm
Time: November 18, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom1
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock, progressive, genesis
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 13 hours ago
Gabble Ratchet has been the West Coast’s premier Genesis Tribute band since 1999. The Genesis material will feature mainly from the early Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins era of the 1970’s.
Matt Brown – keyboards
Jeff Collins – guitar
David Hussey – vocals
Larry Paschal – drums
Jim Wilson – bass
