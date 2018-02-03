 

Galley 478 And TransVagrant - 7 Painters

Event Details

Galley 478 And TransVagrant - 7 Painters

Time: February 1, 2018 at 11am to March 11, 2018 at 7pm
Location: Gallery 478
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://carofano.com/
Phone: 310-732-2150
Event Type: arts, painting
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 9 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

TransVagrant

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Galley 478 And TransVagrant - 7 Painters to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
9 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Soccer Once Again Turns Away Narbonne
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Once Again Turns Away Narbonne

Until something drastically happens... San Pedro High girls soccer continues to rule in the Marine League.On Friday, the Pirates turned back yet another challenge from its fiercest competitor, Narbonne of Harbor City, this time in a 3-0 victory for sole possession of first place, which is usually the norm when these two rivals…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated their profile
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Old School VALENTINE'S Dinner And Dance at Dalmation American Club

February 10, 2018 from 6pm to 11:45pm
Little Willie G., the original voice of Thee MidnitesDJ Ynot spinning oldies and old schoolLow Key BandCharity RafflesTickets/information 310-850-4991ttps://www.facebook.com/DalmatianAmerican See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted an event
Thumbnail

First Thursand Open Mic Night at Grand Annex

February 2, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Are you a musician? A singer/songwriter? A poet? South Bay's Open Mic at the Grand Annex is dedicated to showcasing, connecting and providing a creative outlet for artists. Every first Thursday of the month, the Grand Annex in San Pedro will open up its stage to musicians, singer/songwriters and poets from all walks of life. Share your talents from the Annex stage. This premier venue has hosted Grammy winners and nominees and other regionally acclaimed musicians across all genres. We are…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Luke Rosencrans posted an event

Rediscover the S.S. Lane Victory! at S.S. Lane Victory

February 17, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Bring the family down for a free tour of the S.S. Lane Victory on February 17th. Learn the history and workings of the only ship that served in WW2, Korean and Vietnam Wars. You'll get to explore this historic vessel and hear the heroic stories of the men and woman who bravely served our country. You'll also discover several ways for you to be involved with our floating museum. More information on our ship can be had at …See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Reggie Stevens is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
yesterday
Welcome Them!

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service