 

Meditation Walks - George F. Canyon Preserve And Nature Center

Event Details

Meditation Walks - George F. Canyon Preserve And Nature Center

Time: April 7, 2018 from 9am to 10:15pm
Location: George F. Canyon Preserve And Nature Center
Street: 27305 Palos Verdes Dr E
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: https://pvplc.org/_lands/geor…
Phone: 310-547-0862
Event Type: meditation
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

At the southwest corner of Palos Verdes Dr. North and Palos Verdes Dr. East.  Meet near trailhead off Palos Verdes Dr. East (not in front of the Nature Center) in small dirt parking lot on the west side up the road from the Nature Center.  Please note: Restrooms will not be available until the Nature Center opens at 10:00am.  Rain cancels.

Not Attending (1)

