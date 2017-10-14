CabaretOctober 14, 2017 at 8pm to November 18, 2017 at 10pm
Time: October 1, 2017 at 9am to November 26, 2017 at 5pm
Location: Palos Verdes Art Center
Street: 5504 West Crestride Rd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verde
Website or Map: http://www.pvartcenter.org
Phone: 310-541-2479
Event Type: art, museum
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 41 minutes ago
Palos Verdes Art Center is pleased to announce glass/cedar/grass featuring contemporary beadwork by Corey Stein, innovative cedar basketry by Lisa Telford, and carving and painting by Corey Bulpitt. The exhibition opens September 16, 2017 with a public reception, 6-9pm. Trained in their families' traditional Haida art marking techniques and materials, these artists from the Northwest are discovering new discovered new forms of expression to contemporary.
