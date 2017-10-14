 

Glass/Cedar/Grass

Event Details

Glass/Cedar/Grass

Time: October 1, 2017 at 9am to November 26, 2017 at 5pm
Location: Palos Verdes Art Center
Street: 5504 West Crestride Rd
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verde
Website or Map: http://www.pvartcenter.org
Phone: 310-541-2479
Event Type: art, museum
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 41 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Palos Verdes Art Center is pleased to announce glass/cedar/grass featuring contemporary beadwork by Corey Stein, innovative cedar basketry by Lisa Telford, and carving and painting by Corey Bulpitt.  The exhibition opens September 16, 2017 with a public reception, 6-9pm.  Trained in their families' traditional Haida art marking techniques and materials, these artists from the Northwest are discovering new discovered new forms of expression to contemporary.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Glass/Cedar/Grass to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
8 seconds ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Southern California Boat Show at Cabrillo Way Marina

September 28, 2017 at 10am to October 1, 2017 at 7pm
Come aboard and compare a large selection of new boats, as well as some of the finest brokerage vessels on the Pacific Coast.  Whether you're a buyer, a seller or just evaluating the market, this is the premier boat show for a side-by-side comparison.Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, dock-age, tenders,  paddleboards, financing, gear and accessories, engines, services and lots more!  If you love boating and sailing, don't miss this show!Tickets: Adults $15,…See More
24 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
30 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Glass/Cedar/Grass
1 hour ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Dia De Los Muertos Festival at 6th St

October 29, 2017 from 3pm to 9pm
Celebrate the Day of the Dead!  The streets of Downtown San Pedro will come alive with art, culture, delicious cuisine, and live entertainment.For info, visit sanpedrotodayofthedead.comSee More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Christmas Cantata
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Carolyn Kraft's event Sustainable Seafood Expo 2017
20 hours ago
Katherine Lambert posted a blog post

The Guidance Center’s “The Bridge: Pathways to a Trauma Informed Community” Documentary Selected for Awareness Film Festival

Documentary exposes impact of poverty on mental health to screen at L.A. LIVE on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. LONG BEACH, Calif. – Sept. 29, 2017 – Awareness Film Festival selected The Guidance Center’s documentary, “The Bridge: Pathways to a…See More
yesterday
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service