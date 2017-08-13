CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets WilmingtonAugust 13, 2017 from 9am to 4pm
Alice's Adventures In WonderlandAugust 3, 2017 at 7:30pm to August 12, 2017 at 10pm
Catina DeLuna & Lado B Brazilian ProjectAugust 19, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: August 13, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Tickets $20.
Comment
RSVP for Groove Lexicon to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot