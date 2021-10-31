Halloween on Red Carpet

Halloween on Red CarpetOctober 31, 2021 from 1pm to 5pm
Time: October 31, 2021 from 1pm to 5pm
Location: peninsula center library
Street: 701 silver spur road
City/Town: rolling hills estate
Phone: 310-940-2598
Event Type: animation, comic, and, cosplay
Organized By: Lynn Tang
This year, the Epic ACG Fest have selected 60+ projects from 20+ countries. Under the second years’ Covid pandemic and travel bans between countries, The 2021 Epic ACG Fest committee decide to host the event in South bay area of Los Angeles where there are venues available to accommodate our Animators, Comic artist and Game designers and audiences.
One of the only Halloween Party : Red Carpet Masquerade show at the 2021 Epic ACG Fest, Wear your custom and walk on the red carpet like a movie star, interview, signature on the wall. Followed by the live performances and award presentation
Ticketing: http://2021EACG.eventbrite.com
