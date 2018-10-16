FREE Admission DayOctober 16, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Time: October 13, 2018 from 10am to 4pm
Location: Toberman Neighborhod Center
Street: 131 N. Grand Ave.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://toberman.org/
Phone: 310-832-1145
Event Type: skate, halloween, food, contest, family, dj
Organized By: Heather Caine
Halloween Skate Jam
Benefit and costume contest at Toberman Neighborhood Center
Family event.
Free food.
Free drinks.
Live DJ.
New ramps.
Prizes.
Skate contest.
Sponsored prizes and more.
