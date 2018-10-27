 

Happy Harbor Halloween

Happy Harbor Halloween

Time: October 27, 2018 from 11am to 2pm
Location: Downtown Harbor - 3rd and 4th
Street: 504 S. Harbor Blvd.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.portoflosangeles.…
Event Type: arts, crafts, games
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

https://www.portoflosangeles.org/community/la-waterfront/events

