Happy Haunting

Time: October 28, 2017 from 1pm to 4pm
Location: Point Fermin Lighthouse
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.pointferminlightho…
Event Type: haunted
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Bring the kids for a daytime, Halloween celebration. Children will be treated with games, crafts, refreshments, and trick or treating through the haunted halls of the lighthouse. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is free.
