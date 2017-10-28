 

Happy Haunting

Happy Haunting

Time: October 28, 2017 from 1pm to 4pm
Location: Point Fermin Lighthouse
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.pointferminlightho…
Event Type: haunted
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

Bring the kids for a daytime, Halloween celebration.  Children will be treated with games, crafts, refreshments, and trick or treating through the haunted halls of the lighthouse.  Costumes are encouraged.  Admission is free.

